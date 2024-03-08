KC Current stamp their moment in history with 1st women's soccer stadium in world

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Women could play soccer, but never had their own stadiums built just for their soccer matches.

That's not true anymore.

The Kansas City Current women's professional soccer team will welcome thousands of fans into their new stadium designed and built for women's soccer.

“I mean we’re sold out. Not only did we build it, but they came,” said Jocelyn Monroe, vice president of marketing for the club. “To have the world with their eyeballs on us it is really exciting."

Monroe sees the new stadium's impact on the pitch and in boardrooms.

She sees this moment as an exciting new era for women's sports

“This was by leaps and bounds, we increased the investment,” Monroe said.

KSHB 41

Monroe also is showing the way for young Black women who want to get involved in the business side of women's sports.

“I didn’t have a lot of mentors who look like me, and that’s been a big part of my career — finding opportunities for other young girls,” she said. “This is history; I’m standing in what is history. When someone writes the book about soccer, women’s soccer, or sports in general, this will have to be a moment they have to mark; they cannot look over this moment."

She says companies are anxious to get involved with the club and not just for charitable efforts.

“Yes, we want to do that," she said. "We have a real opportunity for you to grow your business and grow your brand."

Monroe says this is a significant moment for women in history.

“In this training facility, in this stadium, in bringing this team back to this city — it’s really all about impacting women and providing opportunities for them to live out their dreams,” she said.

Monroe wants everyone to be a part of that history.

“It is a moment that will go down as one of the best moments in my career,” she said.

—