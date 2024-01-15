KC cycling instructor invited to guest coach in Shanghai, China

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Stepping into Revive Indoor Cycling, you'll quickly be greeted by a smiling Thomas Tyler.

"The last year and a half of planning and opening and doing this, it’s just been so surreal, and it hasn’t quite set in yet," 23-year-old Tyler said about opening Revive in November 2022.

For Tyler, cycling is more than just a workout.

"I know, at least for me, the power for indoor cycling now cannot just be a physical experience, but a mental, emotional, spiritual experience, even," Tyler said. "And that is my driving factor. I just want to provide the best experience possible for people."

The experience is even incorporated in the studio's logo.

"The wheel, it represents the studio," Tyler said. "Whenever you leave the studio, you’re going to leave higher than when you entered in. That’s all the goal, is for you to leave better than how you entered."

Now, Tyler has the opportunity to provide that experience for people overseas in Shanghai, China.

"The fact that I’m actually going to be able to do this and I was seen and invited and that studio believes in me, it’s such a humbling and exciting feeling," Tyler said. "It’s a dream come true, and I’m so excited that it’s finally happening."

The opportunity came about through social media.

"I mean the power of social media is insane," Tyler said. "I came across their (FlowCycle) Instagram about two years ago and reached out, just shooting my shot."

He'll be a guest coach at Shanghai's FlowCycle.

"I’ll just be teaching a cycling class," Tyler said. "I’ll do one to two a day while I’m over there — same thing we do over at Revive, just bringing Revive over to Shanghai — so it'll be fun."

Tyler will also be celebrating his birthday while abroad, which he said is a great way to spend his 24th.

To follow Tyler's journey overseas, click here.