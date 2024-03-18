KC Dev. Council hosts listening session with Royals/Chiefs on April election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Area Development Council is hosting a listening session with the Royals and Chiefs on the April 2 election.

Today's session will be held from 2:30-3:45 in the north club at GEHA field at Arrowhead Stadium.

in just a little over two weeks Jackson County voters will vote to decide on the future of the stadiums.

On the ballot is a three-eights sales tax, similar to one that residents already pay, that would extend for another 40 years.

The are also two virtual only sessions, the first will be held Tuesday March 26 from 11:00-12:00, the second is also March 26th from 3:00-4:00p.m.

