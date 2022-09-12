KC family fighting to make sure 9/11 victim Denease Conley is never forgotten

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Denease Conley grew up in Kansas City.

On Sept. 11, 2001, she was working security at the World Trade Center when terrorists hit the building, killing nearly 3,000 Americans, including her.

Now, 21 years later, her older sister Barbara Haynes-Jenkins is fighting to keep her story alive.

"She was holding the door for the firemen, and he was going in to bring somebody out. She was helping people out, and that's the last they saw of her," Haynes-Jenkins said. "I do know she was probably helping people in the building get out."

KSHB 41 News found video of Conley assisting firefighters, filmed by Jack Taliercio .

Haynes-Jenkins wants that part of her sister's story displayed at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City. So, she reached out.

"They just gave her name and when she died and that sort of thing. She's much more than that," Haynes-Jenkins said. "Just like you saw in the video when she was assisting the firemen, that was her. So for it just to be not featured in her bio at the memorial, I had to do something about it.

"I've talked to several people. Lastly, they told me I had to have verification to even use the video, so that's why I reached out to you and Channel 41."

On the 21st anniversary of 9/11, the Kansas City Royals honored Conley as Haynes-Jenkins threw out the first pitch, a moment she says allowed thousands to "recognize and see who she is, and that's a blessing."

