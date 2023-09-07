KC fans popping vintage Chief gear tags while benefiting local nonprofits

KANSAS CITY, Mo . — The start of a new season means it’s time for new Chiefs swag and second hand used spirit wear is flying off the racks.

"You spend less than buying what you would buying newer pieces, why would you spend $150 on a newer Starter NFL jacket when you can get like an original one from the 90's that's going to keep you just as warm and look a little bit cooler," said vintage shopper Mackenzie Ways.

Thrift shops like City Thrift have caught on to the madness and have saved donated Chiefs vintage gear throughout the year and sell it on designated 'drop days' leading to the season home opener.

Chandra Regan with City Thrift says sales vary from store to store but says sales volume is what a typical retail store would see during Black Friday.

"Research has gone into items, we look at what the trends are and so you'll find a lot of trendy items here," said Regan. "The community support us, Chiefs fans support us, we even have gotten donations from Chiefs players before so you'll find some of their on field gear occasionally here in the store."

Some of the most in-demand items include red crew necks, faded Chiefs shirts, and worn KC hats and items from the NFL's Starter line from back in the day.

City Thrift partners with City Union Mission, a homeless shelter in Kansas City, with part of their proceeds benefiting the KC non profit, so shopping vintage benefits more than just your closet.

"I think thrifting is the best way to go, it's like keeping the clothes from going to the landfill and your supporting the organizations," said Caden Ellett, shopper.



And City Thrift isn't the only thrift store to take part in this, Red Racks also has Chiefs drop days leading up to the season opener with proceeds benefiting disabled veterans.



