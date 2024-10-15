KC firefighters battle apartment fire in the Northeast

Watch Now
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City firefighters are battling an apartment fire in the Northeast.

Crews were called to Gladstone Boulevard and North Mersington Avenue just after 5:30 a.m.

Fire was reported on the first floor of the four story brick apartment fire upon arrival.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue five residents from windows in the upstairs units.

Four patients were transported to area hospitals for evaluation due to smoke inhalation.

The fire is under control, firefighters and investigators are working to determine the cause.

