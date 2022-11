KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC firefighters tackled an apartment fire on N. Oak early Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the 11300 block of N. Oak Trafficway just after 4:00 a.m.

Smoke and fire were showing from the multiple family dwelling.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire was declared under control shortly after 5:00 a.m.

We have a crew on scene and will bring you the latest information as soon as it is available.