Kansas City, Missouri, fire crews battle 2-alarm apartment fire that spread to 2nd house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters battled a two-alarm apartment fire that spread to a neighboring house Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 3803 E. 12th Terrace just before 7 a.m.

Smoke and fire were reported from the two-story vacant apartment upon arrival.

KCFD Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said the fire spread to a neighboring occupied house and tried to spread to a third house.

One firefighter did slip and fall, but they only received minor injuries.

Residents of the home reportedly got out safely.

This is a developing story and may be updated.