Kansas City, Missouri, fire crews battle 2-alarm apartment fire that spread to 2nd house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters battled a two-alarm apartment fire that spread to a neighboring house Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to 3803 E. 12th Terrace just before 7 a.m.
Smoke and fire were reported from the two-story vacant apartment upon arrival.
KCFD Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said the fire spread to a neighboring occupied house and tried to spread to a third house.
One firefighter did slip and fall, but they only received minor injuries.
Residents of the home reportedly got out safely.
This is a developing story and may be updated.