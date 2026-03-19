KC firefighters battle vacant apartment fire at Parade Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a vacant apartment fire late Thursday morning at Parade Park Homes.

Crews were dispatched to East 15th Terrace and Brooklyn Avenue around 11:40 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire showing from a two-story apartment upon arrival.

Shortly after firefighters began spraying water, crews evacuated the building due to a partial roof collapse and fought the fire defensively from the outside, per KCFD.

There is no word yet on a possible cause or any reported injuries.

Deputy Fire Chief Michael Hopkins said Thursday firefighters have been called to the complex to fight fires over 20 times since the fall of 2025. The number of fires ramped up after the apartments were vacated in late October 2025, according to KSHB 41's previous reporting.

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