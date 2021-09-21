KC for Refugees partnering with local organizations to support Afghan refugees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Refugees from Afghanistan are already arriving in Kansas City, but that number is expected to grow and local organizations are ready to help.

“We call ourselves friends of the refugees, which means there is no limitation to what we do for them,” said Dr. Sofia Khan, Founder of KC for Refugees.

Going above and beyond is the goal for Kahn as she prepares to help welcome refugees who have escaped experiences in Afghanistan that might be hard to imagine.

“Even if there is not a language barrier, they have been through a lot of fear of being persecuted by the Taliban and their families who are left behind could be persecuted as well if they know that this person has left the country. So they are very careful bout their identity,” she said.

Khan and other organizations are working to gather more than just clothes, toiletries and food. They are working to give refugees from Afghanistan a warm welcome, even though it might be a challenge.

“Immediately when that family comes in, they have no status, they have no money, so we should be able to find housing for them and be able to pay their rent for them for three to six months for them to get a job, once their job permit is ready, once their social security is ready so they can start making money for themselves,” Khan explained.

However, she says she can’t do it alone and has reached out to the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) chapter in Kansas City for help to get refugees whatever they need.

“Everything is free for them, utilities, nothing is here they have to pay. So we will work in finding a job, depends on what situation they are coming from,” said Ferdous Hossain, Operations Relief Coordinator for ICNA for Kansas City.

Although there may be many challenges, Khan is asking all of Kansas City and surrounding areas to open their arms and hearts to people who need it the most.

“We are going to deal with anybody from like a cab driver all the way from physicians and doctors and lawyers from Afghanistan, so we have to see that there is going to be a wide spectrum of education and backgrounds of these people,” she said.

Anyone who would like to donate money or items to refugees can visit the KC for Refugees Facebook page.

