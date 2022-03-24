KC groups send period products to women fleeing Ukraine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several groups in Kansas City, Missouri, are rising to the occasion, helping women they'll never meet by sending feminine hygiene products to Poland.

Giving Hope and Help , I Support the Girls , No Shame and The Strawberry Week Society have collected 11,711 pads to send to women fleeing Ukraine as Russia invades the country.

Thursday, they began packing the items into boxes to ship to the national headquarters for I Support the Girls in Maryland before the pads are sent to organizations on the ground in Poland, which borders Ukraine, for distribution.

"We’re motivated because we just know how important it is and how much empathy we have for a person if they don’t have their basic needs met," said Lindsay Weiss with the Kansas City chapter of I Support the Girls.

The groups are asking the community for donations to buy boxes for packing and cover the costs of shipping.

Anyone interested in helping can do so by reaching out to the individual organizations' websites and social media pages or by calling Giving Hope and Help at 816-607-1813. The organizations accept donations all year.

“I feel very grateful and super excited about Kansas City and the amazing people that are doing such good work," Weiss said. "It feels really good to collaborate and join these efforts together."

For anyone in KC in need of feminine hygiene products, Giving Hope and Help hosts a period product pantry the first Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Paul AME Zion Church at 4000 S. Minnie Street, Kansas City, Kansas.

The next distribution event is scheduled for April 2.

