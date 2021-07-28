KC health officials investigate suspected heat-related death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials at the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department are investigating a suspected heat-related death.

The department announced Wednesday afternoon the death of a man born in 1980.

Health officials were notified of the death by the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner has informed KCHD of a suspected heat-related death. The investigation has been opened for a male born in 1980.



No additional information is available at this time. — KCMO Health Dept (@KCMOHealthDept) July 28, 2021

The Kansas City region is in the middle of a heat wave that could feature temperatures near 100 degrees on Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

