KC health officials investigate suspected heat-related death

Posted at 4:52 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 17:55:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials at the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department are investigating a suspected heat-related death.

The department announced Wednesday afternoon the death of a man born in 1980.

Health officials were notified of the death by the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Kansas City region is in the middle of a heat wave that could feature temperatures near 100 degrees on Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

