KC hosts soccer tennis tournament, celebrating diversity, sport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It looks like soccer but also like tennis. Copa de Calle is a mix of sports as well as a celebration of all cultures, bringing a taste of the World Cup to Kansas City.

Sixteen teams competed for the big prize — $400. The event was a fundraiser for Ryōgoku Soccer Academy, but it was all about bringing people together.

Pedro Henrique Ivaskoski came to support his friends. He also got to show off his soccer skills and feel a bit at home.

“Just a little taste of Brazil, basically,” Ivaskoski said.

KSHB

According to him, it's easier to showcase his skills when playing soccer tennis, something he did well as he and his partner ended up winning Saturday's tournament.

One of his rivals, Diego Barrera, said soccer tennis is harder.

“Just keeping the ball up in the air, it's a little difficult for me, but it's also very enjoyable,” Barrera said.

KSHB

Still, he said it's "pretty fun."

"It's really exciting, too, just to see all the different people who come out from all different backgrounds and religions,” Barrera said.

Valeria Espadas Ibarra, one of the Copa de Calle organizers, said the goal of the event was to welcome anyone and everyone.

“Fútbol is a universal language, right? So, you might not know English or Spanish, but if you know soccer, you know fútbol, and you can play,” Espadas Ibarra said.

KSHB

Competitor Sofia Soloril said she wasn't intimidated being one of the only girls in the tournament.

“I’ve just been used to it — being the only girl. It brings a spotlight to you, though,” Soloril said.

KSHB

The organizers hope to bring attention to the game and write another chapter of the sport on the streets of Kansas City. By the World Cup, they want to have more than 10 soccer tennis courts around the city.

“It's a great way to bring folks from all over the community together, all driven by the same passion: soccer,” Espadas Ibarra said.

The event continues Sunday. Round two will take place at City Market at 11 a.m. and at Made Mobb at 4 p.m. It will be open play, with no pre-registration required.

