KC indoor mask mandate starts on Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The reinstated indoor mask mandate in Kansas City, Missouri is beginning on Monday.

It starts at 12:01 a.m. and will last at least until August. 28th.

Read the full order here

Kansas City Mayor Quentin Lucas stated that the guidance issued by the CDC is the reason behind his decision with the mandate.

39.2 percent of people that live in KC are fully vaccinated.

"Now everybody who was questioning vaccines and how we can actually get vaccines down, officials now say we love vaccines and that's the only solution. I don't find that to be the case. I think that you can have multiple safeguards to make sure places are safe. I think that Kansas City's mask order is something that was actually fairly easy to comply with there," Lucas said.

The mayor is recommending anyone five years old and older to wear a mask indoors, no matter their vaccination status.

According to the KC Health Department, there were 883 new COVID-19 cases last week (as of July 24th).

"Until everyone either is vaccinated or has the infection and develops immune response, what will happen is we'll see repeated surges of the virus. As time passes the virus mutates, becomes more contagious, more aggressive so the next surge we have will be worse than this one," Dr. David McKinsey, Metro Infectious Disease Consultants said.

Mayor Lucas said this mandate applies to places of public accommodation like grocery stores and other public places.