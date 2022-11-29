KC Live! hosting watch party for USMNT's round of 16 match against Netherlands

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Live! in the Power and Light District in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, is hosting another watch party on Saturday for the U.S. Men's National Team's match against the Netherlands.

USMNT edged out Iran 1-0 in a must-win match on Tuesday to advance to the round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The watch party kicks off at 9 a.m., and though the event is free, people must reserve tickets online. People can do so by following this link .

KC Live! will open doors for the watch party two hours before the event at 7 a.m.

—