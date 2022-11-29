Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

KC Live! hosting watch party for USMNT's round of 16 match against Netherlands

Team USA watch party
McKenzie Nelson/KSHB
Power and Light Team USA World Cup 2022 Watch Party, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Team USA watch party
Posted at 4:17 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 17:19:07-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Live! in the Power and Light District in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, is hosting another watch party on Saturday for the U.S. Men's National Team's match against the Netherlands.

USMNT edged out Iran 1-0 in a must-win match on Tuesday to advance to the round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The watch party kicks off at 9 a.m., and though the event is free, people must reserve tickets online. People can do so by following this link.

KC Live! will open doors for the watch party two hours before the event at 7 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope: Click to Donate!