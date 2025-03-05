KC Live! hub for Big 12 Tournament entertainment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Live! at the Power & Light District will serve as an entertainment hub for the Big 12 Tournament at the neighboring T-Mobile Center.

Starting Wednesday, March 5, with the Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship, an emcee and DJ will take the stage to host pep rallies, contests, live music and giveaways between games.

This year's Miller Lite Fan Fest includes:



Dylan Wheeler, Thursday, March 7, at PBR Big Sky

Randall King, Friday, March 8, at PBR Big Sky

The Champagne, Wednesday, March 12, at KC Live!

Montage, Thursday, March 13, at KC Live!

Cheat Codes, Friday, March 14, at Mosaic

Charly Jordan, Friday, March 14, at KC Live!

DJ Diesel (Shaq), Saturday, March 15, at KC Live!

—