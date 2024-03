KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The body of a Kansas City man reported missing on the Missouri River in February has been recovered near St. Louis.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Alexander Stark, 29, was reported missing on the river February 18th.

His body was reported floating near mile marker 43 in St. Charles County on March 12th and recovered that evening.

He was positively identified on March 14th by the St. Louis County Medical Examiner.