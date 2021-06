KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Kansas Turnpike Sunday afternoon.

A 1999 GMC Jimmy was westbound on Interstate 70 east of Interstate 435 around 4:30 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the driver changed lanes, lost control and overturned multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver was identified as 63-year-old Brian Hanna.

An investigation is underway.