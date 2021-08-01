KC man killed in UTV crash outside Rayville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man died when he was ejected from an off-road vehicle outside Rayville Saturday night.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says Max. R. Deitrickson, 29, of Kansas City was killed when he was ejected from a 2003 Polaris UTV (Utility Task Vehicle).

The crash report states that the UTV was southbound on Hartman Road at County Road 158 when the vehicle began sliding on gravel, crossed the roadway, traveled off the left side and overturned, ejecting Deitrickson.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

