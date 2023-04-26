KC man takes picture every day showing draft construction progress

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is faithfully documenting the construction work that goes into putting on the 2023 NFL Draft in KCMO,

Tom Hall is one of the people who can marvel at the beautiful views of the draft stage construction.

Hall has a view from the Pershing Lofts less than a block from he construction work.

"The end result is just a beautiful piece of art," he said of the draft stage.

That art piece is just a day away from completion, but Hall's been putting together an art project of his own.

Each day since construction began, he's taken a new photo to document every piece to the massive puzzle that is the draft construction.

"I just had this idea at some point that it would be so neat to share this incredible view with my family and friends," he said.

"Just seeing it as it's come together and seeing the detail and what's been put into and the amount of labor and time, I find it amazing."