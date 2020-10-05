KC metro American Ninja Warrior competitor adapts amid pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City metro man training for his sixth season on American Ninja Warrior did not let gym shutdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic deter him from his fitness goals.

Alex Carson instead went back to the basics, with workouts consisting of push-ups, pull-ups, sit ups and dips to keep his strength up.

He said those elementary moves kept him in shape, and now, he’s more ready than ever to take on the obstacles.

"From my first season being nervous walking up on that platform to up to now, it's been a night and day difference,” Carson said. “I'm more confident in myself, plus it's given me a chance to inspire others.”

American Ninja Warrior airs at 7 p.m. Monday on NBC.