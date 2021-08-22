KC metro to be placed under heat advisory Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Monday, Aug. 23 at 12 p.m. through Thursday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m.

Atchinson, Miami, Linn, Doniphan, Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas will be affected.

In Missouri, the advisory affects Andrew, De Kalb, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Platte, Clay, Ray, Carroll, Jackson, Lafayette, Cass, Johnson, Pettis, Bates and Henry counties.

Heat indices are expected to reach up to 106 degrees.

The hot temperatures mixed with high humidity may cause heat illness.

To combat the heat, avoid strenuous activities outdoors when possible — try to reschedule for early morning or evening.

Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.

Further, the NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun and becoming familiar with the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

In the event of heat stroke, call 911.