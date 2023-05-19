KC Monarchs host home opener, beginning 20th Season

The Kansas City Monarchs will host its home opener today and will also be celebrating its 20th season in Wyandotte County.

The team will be taking on the Sioux Falls Canaries at 7 p.m., gates open at 6p.m.

Tonight, the first 1,000 fans will get a free clear Monarch bag and there will also be free cookies from Three Bears Bakery near the end of the game!

The team will also be honoring Greater KC Day, by giving back to the KC Rotary Camp.

For a $20 donation you can snag a Monarchs hat, pennant and two Monarchs tickets.

Money raised will benefit the nearly 100-year-old camp that helps disadvantage and disabled children and teens.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

