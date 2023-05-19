Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

KC Monarchs host home opener, beginning 20th Season

KC Monarchs Logo
Posted at 12:31 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 14:02:56-04

The Kansas City Monarchs will host its home opener today and will also be celebrating its 20th season in Wyandotte County.

The team will be taking on the Sioux Falls Canaries at 7 p.m., gates open at 6p.m.

Tonight, the first 1,000 fans will get a free clear Monarch bag and there will also be free cookies from Three Bears Bakery near the end of the game!

The team will also be honoring Greater KC Day, by giving back to the KC Rotary Camp.

For a $20 donation you can snag a Monarchs hat, pennant and two Monarchs tickets.

Money raised will benefit the nearly 100-year-old camp that helps disadvantage and disabled children and teens.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app