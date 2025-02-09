KC music shop crafts custom instrument for Trombone Shorty

NEW ORLEANS — Mike Corrigan from BAC Music in Kansas City sent us this awesome video of him giving a customized, hand-crafted trombone to Trombone Shorty — aka Troy Andrews.

Trombone Shorty is performing “America The Beautiful” with Lauren Daigle during the Super Bowl pregame.

This horn was made at BAC Music in the 18th and Vine district!

I asked Mike how long they worked on this, and he told me one of their craftsmen spent 12 hours just on the hand engraving.

