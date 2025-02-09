Watch Now
KC music shop crafts custom instrument for Trombone Shorty

One Kansas City music shop provided a custom instrument to Trombone Shorty.
NEW ORLEANS — Mike Corrigan from BAC Music in Kansas City sent us this awesome video of him giving a customized, hand-crafted trombone to Trombone Shorty — aka Troy Andrews.

BAC Music presents custom instrument to Trombone Shorty

Trombone Shorty is performing “America The Beautiful” with Lauren Daigle during the Super Bowl pregame.

This horn was made at BAC Music in the 18th and Vine district!

I asked Mike how long they worked on this, and he told me one of their craftsmen spent 12 hours just on the hand engraving.

