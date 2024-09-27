Kansas City nonprofit hosts mental health town hall Saturday

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Rae Daniel

Elevating Men is a Kansas City nonprofit and its mission is to provide support for men to live out a healthy, happy, healed and productive lives.

"Our communities are hurting," said Elevating Men President, Andrew A.L. Johnson. "One of our things that we really believe is that strong men help to build strong families and strong families ultimately build stronger communities and so if we want to address the issues in our community, we have to help the men, " Johnson added.

The organization will be hosting a mental health town hall Saturday September 28th, from 10 a.m. to noon and the Robert J. Mohart Multipurpose Center. This event is free and open to anyone.

Rae Daniel / KSHB Andrew A.L. Johnson - Elevating Men President

"This is for everyone," Johnson said." It's all about the family and the community and so men, we're just apart, we're not all of it. So we want to make sure everyone's voices are heard, male or female. We don't have any age restrictions, so if you have some teenagers that you want to get involved in the process, you can get them involved as well, this is for everyone."

The town hall will bring in a number of local and state leaders, along with mental health advocates to have an open conversation about actionable solutions for mental health advocacy in the Kansas City community.

"The main message is that mental health affects all of us, even if you feel like you're in a good state of mental health, if someone around you is not, their poor mental health ends up affecting you in some way," Johnson said. "Everything we see again goes back to our mental health and so if we don't take care of that , where are we? Where are we as a community? And so it's not just a Kansas City problem, we know it's a national problem. I think that COVID really took it to a new level and I just want to see change and so as they say, be the change you want to see, this is my attempt to do just that."

Again, the event is free and there is no limit on the number of tickets people can get. For ticket information, click here.