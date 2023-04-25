2 athletes from Missouri, Kansas Special Olympics to announce draft pick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Special Olympics athletes from Special Olympics Missouri and Special Olympics Kansas will announce a draft pick for the Minnesota Vikings on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

Richard Scott, who will represent Special Olympics Missouri and Josh Alters, who will represent Special Olympics Kansas, will announce the selection for the Vikings.

Alters was selected to the Special Olympics Kansas Athlete Hall of Fame in 2018. In August of 2022, he was hired by Special Olympics Kansas as the Inclusive Leadership Coordinator. Alters has participated as a Special Olympics athlete for 38 years and has most notably won gold medals in bocce singles and for his four-person mixed bocce team.

Scott has participated as a Special Olympics athlete for 28 years, most notably earning bronze alongside his Unified flag football team that represented Missouri at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.

Alters and Scott are just some of the special guests who will announce a NFL Draft Pick this weekend. TikTok star James Droz, a lifelong Chiefs fan from Bartlesville, Oklahoma known for his TikTok's of asking sport teams 'What Happened' after they lose, will announce a draft pick for the Chiefs this weekend. Droz has 1.3 million followers on Tiktok.