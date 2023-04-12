2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City could inspire young athletes to dream big

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Growing up, a lot of kids dream of becoming a professional athlete, and in two weeks, those dreams could become a reality for many during the NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri.

"We big time. I mean, Kansas City is a special city," said Bryan DeLong, former Center High School football coach.

The spotlight is on KCMO as the 2023 NFL Draft is around the corner.

"You know, you got a suit on, you've got your jewelry, it's about that shine," DeLong said. "But don't forget the process — how hard these young men have worked to get there."

DeLong was the football coach at Center High School and has two former players currently in the NFL.

"Both great kids. Maliek Collins in his 8th year, he plays for the Houston Texans, and Rachaad White in his second year, he plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," DeLong said.

There's been a lot of talent coming out of the Kansas City area over the years.

"I did coach high school ball here for a long time, I've seen a lot of great players come through this city," said Ryan Schartz, the Fort Osage Activities Director.

Schartz coached Skylar Thompson, a former quarterback at Fort Osage who went on to play at K-State.

During the 2022 NFL Draft, Thompson got the call that changed his life.

"We were fully prepared to go undrafted, and then next thing we know, I got a call from the Miami Dolphins," Thompson said.

With the 2023 NFL Draft just weeks away, Thompson recalls what it was like for him one year ago.

"Everybody started going nuts and going crazy and he handed the phone to Coach [Mike] McDaniel and I couldn't hear a word he was saying, I was just hoping I was being compatible with the conversation because I couldn't hear anything," Thompson said.

With one of the biggest events to ever come to Kansas City, Thompson is hopeful it means something for young kids.

"Inspire the kids to go accomplish their goals and to shoot for the stars you know, that's the biggest thing for me," he said.

