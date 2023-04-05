Watch Now
2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City to bring planting of fruit tree orchard

Charlie Keegan/KSHB
Mimi's Pantry in Riverside is one of the roughly 800 partner agencies Harvesters supports. Donations during our Fill the Fridge campaign benefit these partners.
Posted at 4:19 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 17:19:47-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seeking to bolster its environmental bonafides, the NFL announced Wednesday that it’s NFL Green program is partnering with the Kansas City Community Gardens for a special project for the 2023 NFL Draft later this month in Kansas City.

On Friday, April 7, the organizations will gather at Mimi’s Pantry in Riverside to plant 51 fruit trees, four bush cherries and 100 feet of blackberry beds to create a fruit tree orchard.

Organizers hope the orchard will produce more than 32,500 servings of fruit each year once its matured.

At least some of the food would be be made available to those who utilize pantry services and workshops.

The 2023 NFL Draft is set for April 27-29 at Kansas City’s Union Station.


