31-year Army vet eager to announce Chiefs day 3 NFL Draft pick

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Saturday, the third and final day of the 2022 NFL Draft, will be special for one very passionate Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Tapped by the NFL in partnership with the USO, retired E9 and 31-year US Army veteran John Brunson will take to the Las Vegas stage to announce one of Kansas City’s six day three selections.

“Given this opportunity. I'm pretty sure it will be nerve wracking,” he said jokingly.

Brunson's service most notably includes a three-year stint in senior management of Presidential transportation at the White House.

“When they didn’t win the Super Bowl. I was probably more stressed than the coach was on the sideline,” Brunson said.

Brunson currently serves as a lead driver of the new NFL/USO gaming mobile unit, which per release– offers service members an opportunity to connect with their friends and family through gaming.

“We want you to represent the USO and tell them what you think and how you feel and how servicemen feel when they come to visit you,” Brunson said of finding out about his surprise nomination. “And the rest was history.”