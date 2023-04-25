Bird expanding fleet to 1,400 e-scooters in Kansas City for 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bird, the electric mobility company, announced Tuesday it is adding 500 e-scooters to the Kansas City area as the exclusive e-scooter operator of the 2023 NFL Draft.

With 900 scooters already in the Kansas City metro, the total number of scooters will be brought to 1,400 during draft week.

There will be Bird scooter parking outside Main Entry 1 of the NFL Draft, at Wyandotte Street and Memorial Drive, located on the southern side of the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Kansas City and event organizers to help facilitate more efficient, affordable, and sustainable transportation during the 2023 NFL Draft,” said Maggie Hoffman, Bird VP of city growth and strategy. “By partnering with the city and the league to coordinate such a significant event, we will be able to ease the travel experience for many while increasing the use of eco-friendly transportation.”

Those traveling to the NFL Draft can also utilize the KC Streetcar and RideKC Bus services.

Parking options near the draft can be found here.