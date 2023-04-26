Taps played Tuesday night at National World War I Museum and Memorial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians and those passionate about football are at the edge of their seat with the anticipation of this week’s NFL Draft.

The anticipation is reflected through the feverish pitch of preparations at Kansas City’s Union Station.

The reflection includes the remembrance of those who took part in World War I.

On Tuesday night, the National World War I Museum and Memorial played taps in front of the lighting of “Horizons.”

The display is part of the museum and memorial’s central role as part of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Tuesday night’s playing of Taps was performed by Kansas City Symphony principal trumpet Julian Kaplan.

