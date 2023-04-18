Breweries ramp up, extend hours to accommodate fans at 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Breweries across Kansas City are ready to serve NFL fans as Kansas City gets ready to host the 2023 NFL Draft.

"We know people are going to want to explore Kansas City and we're going to be ready for them," said David Bulcock, head brewer and general manager at Rochester Roasting and Brewing Company.

Located less than a mile away from Union Station, Bulcock says Rochester will have extra beer on-hand and will be releasing two new beers so fans can get a true taste of KC's beer scene.

"There's a lot of breweries trying new stuff all the time and we try to support each other as best we can," Bulcock said.

Rochester will be extending their hours during Draft week, will have extra staff on-hand to meet demand and will be hosting tailgate parties at their brick-and-motor location.

Down the road, Boulevard Brewing Company says requests to tour their brewery during the week of the Draft are in high demand. With additional staff and beer expected to be on-site ready to go as early as Monday.

"I would say there's less pressure, more excitement, we all truly love the beers that we that we serve," said Mary Clara Hutchison, marketing and events manager at Boulevard.

It’ll be the first time Kansas City will host the NFL Draft, but both breweries say multiple championship parades have given them a road map of what to expect.

Boulevard will also tap into the excitement of the Draft and will be hosting giveaways, keep-the-cup promos, themed food and drink specials come next week.

Additional tours and expanded hours will take place from Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The Rec Deck will also be open from 1-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday in addition to its regular business hours from 1-9 p.m. on Saturday.