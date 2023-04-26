Children's Mercy: 'Business as usual' during NFL Draft week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 32 football teams may be on the clock, but Children's Mercy Hospital does not get a break this week during the NFL Draft. It will be open as usual with normal operating hours.

"In the grand scheme of things, it’s like normal operation any other day," said Dr. Jennifer Watts, chief emergency management officer. "We still see the kids that are coming in for emergencies."

That includes bumps, scrapes and breaks. But patients who come in daily are still free to do so, though Children's does have suggestions.

"Parents can expect some delays, so if they’re coming to an appointment, they need to leave a little extra time in order to get here," Dr. Watts said.

A week like this also means more emergencies, but they're not necessarily bringing in more staff.

"Some of the kids with the more minor illnesses may choose not to come in that day, may choose to go to another location or one of our urgent cares," Dr. Watts said. "But, that’s usually offset by injuries from people attending the draft."

The hospital also advises keeping a close eye on your kids, as they can get lost easily in these big crowds.

"Be sure you know what your child is wearing, be sure you have some type of identification on your child with a phone number, if your child does get lost that you are able to be contacted," Dr. Watts said.

All non-clinical staff is asked to stay home this week to not make traffic worse. The Broadway location closes at noon this week, but those with appointments have been contacted.

