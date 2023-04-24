DRONE: Kansas City making final preps ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drone video shot late Monday morning shows hundreds of workers and volunteers making final preps for the 2023 NFL Draft later this week.

KSHB 41 videographer Matt Kline got his drone out and grabbed some incredible shots showing the National World War I Museum and Memorial situated in the heart of the NFL Draft Experience.

In the background, workers continued hanging banners atop the NFL Draft Theater stage in front of Union Station.

In the far distance is downtown Kansas City, Missouri, ready for its national spotlight.

