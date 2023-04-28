Former Chiefs visit inner-city golf course ahead of NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When crowds arrive in Kansas City, Missouri, for the 2023 NFL Draft, they’ll spend most of their time at the event site near Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

But former Chiefs players are putting the spotlight on Harris Park Midtown Sports and Activities Center near East 40th Street and Wayne Avenue.

“I grew up in a similar neighborhood,” said Dante Hall, former Chiefs return specialist who grew up in Texas.

Chris Harris transformed the block on Kansas City’s east side into a recreation destination with a golf course, playground, basketball court and workout equipment.

“That’s all you want as a kid, right? Just to have the opportunity to immerse yourself in every sport imaginable,” Hall said. “This was not available to me growing up, so I commend Harris and want to support him in any way possible.”

Like Hall, University Health supports Harris' vision.

“It’s all about accessibility. It’s one thing to know what to do, one thing to understand you need to get up and be active, but when it’s right in your own backyard — literally for some of these community members — it makes a huge difference,” said Candice Brooks, the hospital’s senior director of community health strategies and innovation.

Harris is grateful for the support during such a busy time for Kansas City, saying the spotlight helps break stereotypes about the city’s neighborhoods.

“We’re east of Troost Avenue and we’re trying to break that line and just have no line," Harris said. "That’s the thing that happened today, people of this caliber come up here in this neighborhood and had a good time."

