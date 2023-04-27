GALLERY: Kids try football drills before 2023 NFL Draft starts Thursday
Kids from many different organizations got the opportunity to show their skills on the field before the 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday.
A member of the organization Strong Girls throws a football during the NFL Community Clinic Day on Wednesday at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by: Dre Bradley/KSHB 41 Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City - Breidenthal Unit try a tackling drill during the NFL Community Clinic Day on Wednesday at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by: Dre Bradley/KSHB 41 Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City - Breidenthal Unit run routes during the NFL Community Clinic Day on Wednesday at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by: Dre Bradley/KSHB 41 Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City - Breidenthal Unit try an accuracy throwing drill during the NFL Community Clinic Day on Wednesday at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by: Dre Bradley/KSHB 41 Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City - Breidenthal Unit huddle up during the NFL Community Clinic Day on Wednesday at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by: Dre Bradley/KSHB 41 Members of the organization Strong Girls sprint up and down a portion of the field during the NFL Community Clinic Day on Wednesday at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by: Dre Bradley/KSHB 41