Get to know more about upcoming 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City

Kansas City is set to host one of the largest events in its history next spring when the NFL Draft comes to Kansas City.

Hosting such an event will require collaboration between the league, the Kansas City Sports Commission and the area business community.

It will also require volunteers from across Kansas City.

The Sports Commission has created a website where businesses can learn more about connecting with the league for the draft.

Those interested in volunteering are able to subscribe to a newsletter to be among the first to know about any opportunities to volunteer.

Organizers expect the draft, which runs from April 27-29, to be centered around Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

The 2022 NFL Draft was held in Las Vegas.

