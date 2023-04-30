'It's been a fantastic time': Football fans from near, far celebrate final day of 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans say Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft was just as exciting as the first.

Thousands of fans from near and far came out Saturday for an opportunity to enter the Draft Experience early, soaking up all it has to offer before it is over.

“We drove in from Omaha, Nebraska this morning,” said Broncos fan Charlie Yale. “It’s such a life-changing moment for everybody involved. So it’s just really cool to witness all of that.”

Fans from all over the country representing their various NFL teams say an event like the draft is special — no matter who people root for, everyone is on the same team for one weekend.

“Means a lot to me seeing everybody here that isn’t from here. I mean, you see all these other fans and they’re spending money in our city. That's a big, big plus for us,” said Leroy Speer, Chiefs fan. “We had the parade, now we have this. It’s unbelievable!”

Locals say having the draft in their city has gone beyond their expectations.

“I think it’s great, it’s great exposure for everybody,” said Kansas Citian Kevin Martin.

Those in attendance agree the shared love and mutual respect for the sport cultivate success for all 32 teams.

“It’s cool having all these fans and different teams here,” said Bears fan Jeremy Penze. “Just being here experiencing all that — celebration of football — it’s just amazing.”

