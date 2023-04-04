Kansas City-area food truck looking to score new customers during NFL Draft week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the 2023 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, local businesses are looking to take advantage of the unique opportunity the draft offers.

A brand new food truck out of Lee's Summit hopes to make a name for itself.

"Local owners chasing a dream," said Kristin Flesner, co-owner of The Urban Knife.

It's as simple as that. Kristin Flesner and the rest at The Urban Knife will be rolling into downtown Kansas City for draft week.

"It's pretty scary, but I'm excited and what other way to get our name out there than go and rep our team and I'm excited," said Kristin Flesner.

Having only two small events under its belt, The Urban Knife is spending the next three weeks sharpening its skills to be best prepared for the tens of thousands of people expected to be in town.

"Anxious, nervous and happy all at once," said Brandon Flesner, a chef at The Urban Knife.

The Urban Knife has a lot on the menu, but during the NFL Draft, Flesner said they will cut the menu down to a few of their favorites, calling the buffalo mac and cheese their specialty.

"It's our most popular, you can have it loaded with bacon and you can have it loaded with pulled pork," said Kristin Flesner.

During draft week, The Urban Knife will set up shop in the parking lot of CITYDOGs KC, located at 2001 Walnut Street in Kansas City.

With so many people in town, there will be a lot of food options, but The Urban Knife said they offer something special.

"It is really just two best friends and their families trying to make a dream come true," said Lilly Fields, co-owner of The Urban Knife.

From a soft opening to an NFL Draft, The Urban Knife is rolling with whatever comes next.

"How do you top that? You don't. You just keep going forward. I guess we'll see what's next, hopefully, we find something bigger and better, but I think that's pretty amazing, the draft," said Flesner.

Ahead of draft week, The Urban Knife will be set up at The Cherry Bomb Tattoo Co. in Lee's Summit on April 12 from 1-6 p.m. and on April 14 from 12-7 p.m.

