Kansas City emergency crews are confident, ready to handle upcoming NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department and Kansas City Emergency Management Services say they are ready for the upcoming NFL Draft.

KCFD says meetings have taken place throughout the past several weeks, with emergency responders running through different emergency scenarios and ensuring resources are available all throughout Kansas City.

"We went over probably about 10 different scenarios that could potentially happen," Kansas City Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Walker said. "Our normal response for the entire city is not impacted by this — draft is its own entity."

VisitKC estimates hundreds of thousands of NFL fans will descend upon the City of Fountains for the draft, emergency crews say it will mirror the crowd size they're used to seeing at championship parades.

"In the parade, we have a massive influx of people and they a massive outflow of people who come in and out in a short period of time," Walker said. "This is going to be a longer-term event, we expect different crowds throughout the day."

Emergency crews will be supported by several agencies during the draft, including the National Guard, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department and the FBI. Direct routes to hospitals and trauma centers have been pin-pointed with hospitals ready to handle any type of situation that may arise.

"We're blessed in Kansas City, Missouri, because we have multiple level one trauma centers within a short distance of where this event will be," Dr. Erica Carney with Kansas City EMS explained.

The NFL has given first responders historical data on what injuries tend to be most common during the draft, like sprains, orthopedic injuries, dehydration and intoxication.

An alert system has also been established. People who plan on going can text "NFLDRAFTKCMO" at 888-777. Detroit first responders will also fly into KC for the draft as their city prepares to host the 2024 NFL Draft.

"If you drink, please don't drink and drive, that's one of the most common things that we see after these events and unfortunately it changes your life within seconds," Dr. Carney said.

Carney also warns to have a plan in the event you are separated from your child.

"These events are a lot of fun for the kids, but it's also overwhelming for the kids and whenever we see the kids separated from the parents, it's not easy to get in touch with the parents sometimes, so have clear communication."

