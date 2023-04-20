Kansas City Fashion Show to present the designs of young teens during NFL Draft weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NFL teams aren’t the only winners coming draft weekend.

A part of the NFL Draft tradition is that fans often times will grade the NFL Draft Day suits. There are fashion winners, fashion faux pas and fashion losers.

But for 15-year-old Aamira Brown, she hopes to be the future of fashion.

“My clothing brand right now I’m working on is called 'Double Life',” Brown said with excitement, “Our motto, slogan, is called 'Stabilize your Life'. And the whole meaning behind all the logos and color scheming at 'Double Life' is having a second chance, a second life."

At just 15 years-old, Brown is working on making hoodies, hats, chains, and other unique fashion apparel to expand her future brand.

She is one of the many teens given the successful keys to the Ignition Lab at Operation Breakthrough.

Operation Breakthrough is a not-for-profit corporation that began in 1971. The organization mission is to to provide a safe, loving and educational environment for children in poverty and to empower their families through advocacy, emergency aid and education.

Brown among the many teens there working on fashion. Some of that fashion will be on display at the Kansas City Draft Fashion Show, set to take place at Operation Breakthrough Headquarters on April 29th, the very last day of the NFL Draft.

The sneakerheads at HypeBeast KC teamed up with Kansas City Fashion to put on the draft weekend show. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the kids at Operation Breakthrough.

“With the Super Bowl Win, especially combined, you couldn’t have asked for a better storm, a perfect storm,” adds Chris Faber with HypeBeast KC. “Fashion, sneakers and sports go together hand in hand.”

Jordan Gallant is helping with Kansas City Fashion Week, helping plan the draft weekend fashion show.

"The most important thing from this show is that it's going to be the designs from these kids at Operation Breakthrough," Gallant said, "They're gonna be the stars of the show.”

The Kansas City Fashion Show takes place on Saturday, April 29, starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the show can be found here.

