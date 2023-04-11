Kansas City Federal Reserve’s Money Museum open during 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NFL fans in Kansas City for the 2023 NFL Draft won’t have to go far too get a first hand experience in the history of money.

The Federal Reserve Bank in Kansas City, which sits just less than half a mile away from the main entrance to the NFL Draft Experience at the National World War I Museum and Memorial, will keep open its Money Museum for visiting football fans during the draft weekend.

The NFL Draft is set to take over Kansas City the week of April 23, with the event itself kicking off on Thursday, April 27 and running through Saturday, April 29.

The museum will be open to fans from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and is free to all fans. Those 18 and over are required to show a government ID to enter.

A spokesperson says several draft-themed events are planned, including making a origami ring out of a (decommissioned) dollar bill, participate in a scavenger hunt and take home a free, football souvenir bag of shredded money.

The museum will be closed on April 24-26. No public parking will be available during the open hours.

More information is available on the museum’s website.

