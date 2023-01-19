Kansas City to pitch in up to $3M in city funding for NFL Draft expenses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City will pitch in up to $3 million for expenses related to the upcoming NFL Draft, which the city will host in April .

On Thursday, the KCMO City Council passed an ordinance to allocate the funding.

Under the ordinance, KCMO City Manager Brian Platt will work with the Kansas City Sports Commission to execute an agreement that doesn't exceed $3 million.

Out of the total funding, $1.5 million will be allocated during fiscal year 2023, which is in the time frame of planning for the draft and the event itself.

Up to an additional $1.5 million can later be allocated in fiscal year 2024. The money will come out of the city's Convention and Tourism Fund.

KCMO and the NFL expect the draft to generate $102.1 million in direct spending to the city's economy.

The draft, which will be hosted at Union Station, runs from April 27-29.

