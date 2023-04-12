Kansas City’s American Jazz Museum to host 12-hour jam session during NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s jazz history will be on full display for NFL fans attending the 2023 NFL Draft later this month.
The American Jazz Museum will host a 12-hour jam session at the Blue Room Jazz Club starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 27.
The NFL Draft will take place a short distance away at Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial on April 27-29.
RELATED | Complete 2023 NFL Draft coverage
Local and national musicians are set to jam out during the free, non-step jazz session.
More information about the event and the museum is available online.
—