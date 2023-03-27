Watch Now
Kansas City’s Union Station starts 2023 NFL Draft preps

Posted at 10:04 AM, Mar 27, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Those who use Kansas City’s Union Station will want to be alert to preparations underway for the 2023 NFL Draft next month.

Starting Monday, March 27, the south parking lot in front of Union Station will close for the day.

The parking lot will then close starting Sunday, April 2, through the NFL Draft from April 27-29 and through early May.

Union Station will be the hub of activity for the 2023 NFL Draft, with the draft stage being built in front of the south exterior of the building.

Additional activities are planned on both sides of the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

During the closures, anyone visiting Union Station must use the parking garage west of Union Station.

Union Station garage parking is free for 30 minutes for those using the Union Station Post Office and PO Boxes.

