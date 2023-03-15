Registration for access to NFL Draft now open; details on NFL Draft Experience released

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Registration is now open for fans wanting free access to the NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri, taking place from April 27 through April 29.

Fans can register by visiting NFL.Com/DraftAccess or by downloading the NFL OnePass app at NFL.com/OnePass .

Details on the 2023 NFL Draft Experience were also released.

The NFL's interactive football theme park will take place on the south side of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Fans will have the opportunity to participate in immersive exhibits, sponsor activations, take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and enjoy the Play 60 Zone.

The experience will also highlight Kansas City area vendors through a food and beverage exhibition which will focus on the Kansas City flavor of barbecue.

Fans will also get a chance to get autographs from NFL legends and current players at the Autograph Stage. A schedule of player appearances will be announced at a later date only on the NFL OnePass app.

An NFL Draft Theater will be built in front of Union Station and will serve as the main stage for all draft activities.

General fan viewing will happen on a first-come, first-served basis on the North Lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial and is standing room only.

The Draft Theater won't be visible from the south side of the National WWI Museum and Memorial, but there will be multiple screens broadcasting the draft.

At end of each NFL Draft day, the NFL will host free concerts in the Draft Theater.

Access to the concerts will also be first-come, first-served and is standing room only. The headliners will be announced at a different day.

Below is are the full hours of operation for the NFL Draft Experience:

Thursday, April 27: Noon to 9 p.m.

Friday, April 28: Noon to 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 – 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

