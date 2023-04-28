Latino NFL fans, businesses showcase viewership power during NFL Draft in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL Draft 2023 is in full swing and it’s happening minutes away from Southwest Boulevard and the Westside neighborhood — home of several Hispanic families and Latino businesses like Cafe Corazon.

Cafe Corazon is located in the Crossroads on Southwest Boulevard and owned by the Herrera family.

Staff say foot traffic is up with people from all over the country stepping foot in their coffee shop and getting a taste of a wide-variety of flavors from all over Latin and Central America.

“It’s really fun and we’re excited to welcome people here and have a good time have a fiesta,” said Dulcinea Herrera, owner of Cafe Corazon.

In Kansas City, it’s no secret the Westside neighborhood is deeply rooted in Hispanic culture, with murals, tiendas, and panaderias proudly showcasing their Latin pride and passion for football with Chiefs logos scattered throughout.

“Latinos love soccer, but we love football too — it’s the American soccer,” Herrera said. “We are probably the most caring and welcoming populations and we want you to come.”

According to recent data, the Hispanic population in the USA is the fastest growing minority and the NFL is taking notice with Mundo NFL, the official Spanish language cross-platform branch of the NFL cultivating content for it’s 32 million Hispanic fans.

“We are the number one sports league for Latinos which is incredible, and a lot of those fans are young; 53% are under the age of 35,” said Sarah Bishop, vice president of Brand and Consumer Marketing with the National Football League.

John Fierro with the Mattie Rhodes Center in KC explained there’s power in companies like the NFL catering to Latinos.

“It’s our time and the NFL and other establishments need to embrace us," Fierro said. "It’s not a fad, it’s not a trend, we are here to stay."

This NFL Draft, Mundo NFL says they’re focusing on engaging their Latino audience by highlighting the eight prospects with Latin roots and amplifying their presence on social media and across their four Spanish podcast.

“The Latino audience is the fastest growing and the one we wanted to focus on the most representation and the most we cater towards,” Bishop said.

