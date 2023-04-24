Multi-story graphic wraps top floors of office building for 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans in Kansas City for this week’s 2023 NFL Draft can’t miss one of the largest displays celebrating the draft.

Workers have installed a multi-story wrap on the south-facing glass facade of the office building at 2300 Main Street.

The graphic centers the tagline “Greatness on the Clock,” with all 32 NFL team logos prominently displayed.

Sam Hartle/KSHB A multi-story NFL Draft wrap is on the office building of 2300 Main Street, Kansas City, Missouri.

The NFL says a spotlight will highlight the team logo as different teams make their pics during the draft.

Wraps and graphics are also located on several of the elevated Link system junctions that connect Union Station with Crown Center.

Sam Hartle/KSHB 2023 NFL Draft art and logos on the Link in Kansas City, Missouri.

Draft art and logos are also attached to miles of fencing around the NFL Draft footprint, which stretches from Union Station south to the south lawn of the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

