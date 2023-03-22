NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, 2023 NFL Draft set to bring historic economic boom to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City gets ready to host the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Friday and Sunday, local businesses are getting ready to greet March Madness fans.

Even though they're not located downtown, Bloom Baking Company in the River Market says it will be feeling the ripple effects of March Madness coming to KC.

"Typically spring break week and the NCAA tournaments will be our kickoff to spring," Bloom Baking Company owner Sarah Darby said. "We will be ramping up production and we're getting ready for the draft."

The Greater Kansas City Sports Commission estimates the NCAA tournament will generate $14 million within the local economy. Come Sunday, KC will send the winning team to the Final Four. President and CEO of the commission, Kathy Nelson, says even though there are no local teams playing at T-Mobile Center, out-of-state NCAA fans generate a different type of craze.

"You have four teams that are all from out-of-state that are coming in that will need hotel rooms," Nelson explained. "Sometimes it equals out quite nicely."

In the next coming weeks, Union Station will be prepping the stage for the NFL Draft. Nelson says the three-day event will cost the city $3 million to host, but the return on investment will be at least $125 million. The commission will also be raising an additional $2 million to offset costs.

"We're bringing fans from all across the country here," Nelson said. "We're seeing a global audience through television. Businesses will be recognized. There are full hotels, our restaurants will be hopping, it's a great place to be and I think that lift can sustain businesses well into the year."

