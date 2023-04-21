NFL Draft Experience to host 'Kansas City Smoke Show' on last day of draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the newly proclaimed "BBQ capital of the world," the NFL will let fans experience the barbecue culture of Kansas City while also determining which restaurant is the king of Kansas City barbecue.

The NFL announced that the NFL Draft Experience will host an event called the "Kansas City Smoke Show" on Saturday, April 29, the last day of NFL Draft Weekend.

The event will be an all-day celebration featuring cooking competitions among the best pitmasters in the Kansas City area and a rib-eating contest.

Gates Bar-B-Q, Arthur Bryant's Barbeque, Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que, Chef J BBQ and Q39are some of the barbecue restaurants that will be vendors at the NFL Draft Experience.

Fans attending the draft can get barbecue samples during the competition.

—